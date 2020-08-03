23,555 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,109,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.