23,271 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,362,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,337,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $374,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

