2,058 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Etsy by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $118.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $577,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,901 shares of company stock worth $25,487,980. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

