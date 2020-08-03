13,647 Shares in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after acquiring an additional 382,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $14,654,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

CVNA stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $157.74.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

