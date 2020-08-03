11,426 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

