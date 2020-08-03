109,651 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

BYD opened at $23.67 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.