$0.43 EPS Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. Meridian Bank posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Robert T. Holland purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRBK opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

