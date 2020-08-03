-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. BioNano Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioNano Genomics.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNGO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

