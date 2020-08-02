Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZURVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

