Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,500 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.