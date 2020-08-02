Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 31,375 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

