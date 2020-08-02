Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,082 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $912.92 million for the quarter.

SBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

