Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,322 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VF stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

