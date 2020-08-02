Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,617 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

