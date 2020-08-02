Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.56 on Friday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

