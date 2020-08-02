Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

