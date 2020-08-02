Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

