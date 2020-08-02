Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 79,423 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.