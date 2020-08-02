Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 14,531 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in UDR by 601.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

