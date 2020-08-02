Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

In other Moderna news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,684,858 shares in the company, valued at $548,158,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,302,233 shares of company stock worth $147,621,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.