Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

