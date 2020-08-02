Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 43.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Shares of CDW opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.