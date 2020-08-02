Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 127,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of F stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

