Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,295 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 204,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $3,798,000.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

