Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 380.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 45.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,292 shares of company stock worth $1,736,970. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

NYSE:KSU opened at $171.85 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $184.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

