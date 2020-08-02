Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 265.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after buying an additional 1,270,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

