Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.