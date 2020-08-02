Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

