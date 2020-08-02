Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.59 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

