Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

NYSE BR opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

