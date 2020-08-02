Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

