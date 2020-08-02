Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,860 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

