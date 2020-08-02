Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

