Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,420 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

MOH stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

