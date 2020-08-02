ZovioInc . (ZVO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ZovioInc . to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million.

ZVO stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZVO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

