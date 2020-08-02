Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

