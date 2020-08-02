Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zedge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Paul Packer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,237 shares of company stock worth $68,675.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $1.39 on Friday. Zedge has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

