Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

ISNPY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

