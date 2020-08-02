Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Strong-Buy

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

FSBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

