Zacks Investment Research Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $25,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,453.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,144.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,023.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $275,366. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 211,747 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 230.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 190,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

