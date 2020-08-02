Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

DCPH stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.18. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $314,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,211. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.