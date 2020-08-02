Zacks Investment Research Lowers Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $938.12 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.