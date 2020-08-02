Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atento (NYSE:ATTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atento from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Atento from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Atento stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. Atento has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($3.25). The company had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.47 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atento will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

