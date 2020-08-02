Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

TWO stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $48,713,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,123,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

