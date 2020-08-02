Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LUMO stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 3,832.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

