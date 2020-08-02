Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Sell

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.