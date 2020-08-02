Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Sell

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.23.

GLUU stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 1,497,495 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 1,192,546 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after buying an additional 1,022,780 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,287,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 793,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

