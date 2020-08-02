Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Genesco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genesco by 2,445.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 122.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Genesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

