Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Sell

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

