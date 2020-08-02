Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.64). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have commented on XFOR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,275 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $36,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $181,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,022,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 873,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

